University Of Karachi To Observe World Pharmacist Day On Thursday

Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:53 PM

The University of Karachi (KU), Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, would observe the World Pharmacist Day on October 3rd (Thursday).

In this connection a program would be held at the Pharmacy Auditorium, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at 10a.m., said a statement.

Chief Executive Officer, Indus Pharma, Zahid Saeed, would be the chief guest on the occasion.

