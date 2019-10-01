University of Karachi to observe World Pharmacist Day on Thursday

The University of Karachi (KU), Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, would observe the World Pharmacist Day on October 3rd (Thursday).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ), Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, would observe the World Pharmacist Day on October 3rd (Thursday).

In this connection a program would be held at the Pharmacy Auditorium, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at 10a.m., said a statement.

Chief Executive Officer, Indus Pharma, Zahid Saeed, would be the chief guest on the occasion.