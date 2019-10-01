University Of Karachi To Observe World Pharmacist Day On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:53 PM
The University of Karachi (KU), Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, would observe the World Pharmacist Day on October 3rd (Thursday).
In this connection a program would be held at the Pharmacy Auditorium, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, at 10a.m., said a statement.
Chief Executive Officer, Indus Pharma, Zahid Saeed, would be the chief guest on the occasion.