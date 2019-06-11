University of Karachi to offer freeship to special persons

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday said that Karachi University would offer freeship to persons with disabilities (PWDs), who were keen to get admissions to the KU

Addressing the 2nd international conference entitled "The Future is Accessible" organized by the Department of Special Education, KU, at the Arts Auditorium, he said the departments and centers of the KU should entertain PWDs on priority basis and try to provide them maximum facilities, according to a statement.

He directed the KU Dean Education Professor Dr Nasir Sulman to prepare PC-I for the construction of the building for special education department.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that around one billion PWDs live in different parts of the world.

He observed that dealing with special persons should not be limited to individuals alone, but it should involve entire family.

"From my close observation, I can realize agony and pain the parents and siblings of a special (physical or mental deficient) child have to suffer all through their life. In fact, these people have to live a very different and more challenging life than the people with normal children do," he said.

Professor Dr Khalid told the audience that families of the special persons remain largely unaware about some facilities welfare policies offered to them. "I feel there is a need to adequately publicize the benefits the social welfare departments of provincial and Federal governments offer to these special people and their families." He suggested that some literature about issues and needs of the PWDs should be included in our education system at schools and colleges level. He believes that such measures would be effective and widely development awareness about the special persons in the society.

He expressed that official website of the Karachi University would also upload information related to the PWDs in coming days Meanwhile, Professor Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zubairi of Department of Sociology, KU, mentioned that around 15 percent of world population lives with some kind of disability whereas 5.

04 million Pakistanis are facing disability problems.

He said that this figure is larger than the combine population of Multan, Hyderabad and Peshawar cities. The total female disability contributes 41.6 percent with compare to disabled men. Sindh and Balochistan constitute highest number of disabled female consisting disability rate of 43 percent each.

Earlier, KU Dean Education Professor Dr Nasir Sulman raised some issues faced by the students and faculty members of the special education department and PWDs. He hoped that KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi would address them all on priority basis.

He said that special education in the country is like Europe and Asia which have no comparison. However, he mentioned that West had also faced similar situation in the past so we should remain hopeful and work in right direction to achieve our goals.

Assistant Professor, Special Education, Longwood University, Virginia, USA, Dr Aftab Alam Khan said that a vital aim of accessibility is to make sure that everyone in our surrounding has equal rights to participate in all the activities either organized by the public or private sectors.

He urged special educators to go above and beyond to prioritize equal opportunity, integrate, and uplift individuals with exceptionalities in our society. Dr Aftab Khan believes that it would create an atmosphere of social justice and would mark our nation greater and prosper.

Sports Physical Therapist, FIFA Medical Center of Excellence, Dubai, Irfan Ali shared that sitting with a poor posture, an imbalance of weight distribution could lead to the development of pressure ulcers and other severe physical complications, as well as impending on function and communication and in turn impacting a person's quality of life and wellbeing.