UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi To Receive B.Ed, M.Ed Exam Forms Till October 12

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

University of Karachi to receive B.Ed, M.Ed exam forms till October 12

The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive annual examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening programs) Annual Examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till October 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive annual examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening programs) Annual Examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till October 12.

He mentioned that the students of B.Ed (morning and evening) would pay fees of Rs. 9,250 while students of M.Ed (morning and evening) would submit fees of Rs 10,700.

Dr Muhammad Arshad said that those candidates who were enrolled in 2013 or earlier could appear in the B.

Ed (morning and evening program) Annual Examination 2018 by paying Rs. 3,000 and M.Ed by paying Rs. 5,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee.

He also mentioned that such candidates would appear as per the existing syllabus. The examination forms and fee vouchers were available at www.uok.edu.pk, while students could pay fees in any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Ltd.

KU Controller of Examinations asked the students to attach the fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill examination forms through their respective colleges.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine October 2018 2019 United Bank Limited Sindh Bank Karachi University Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

19 minutes ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

19 minutes ago

Ecuadorean President to Engage Civil Society Amid ..

19 minutes ago

Irish Foreign Minister Says Tusk's Anger With John ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

22 minutes ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.