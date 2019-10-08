University of Karachi to receive B.Ed, M.Ed exam forms till October 12

The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive annual examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening programs) Annual Examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till October 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday announced that the KU would receive annual examination forms and fees of B.Ed and M.Ed (morning and evening programs) Annual Examination 2019 without late fees at their respective colleges till October 12.

He mentioned that the students of B.Ed (morning and evening) would pay fees of Rs. 9,250 while students of M.Ed (morning and evening) would submit fees of Rs 10,700.

Dr Muhammad Arshad said that those candidates who were enrolled in 2013 or earlier could appear in the B.

Ed (morning and evening program) Annual Examination 2018 by paying Rs. 3,000 and M.Ed by paying Rs. 5,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee.

He also mentioned that such candidates would appear as per the existing syllabus. The examination forms and fee vouchers were available at www.uok.edu.pk, while students could pay fees in any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Ltd.

KU Controller of Examinations asked the students to attach the fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and fill examination forms through their respective colleges.