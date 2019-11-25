University of Karachi to receive claim forms till November 28, admission forms against donor seat till December 10

University of Karachi (KU) Directorate of Admissions, In-charge Dr Saima Akhtar on Monday announced that the KU had uploaded the provincial admission list of test-based masters and bachelors program for academic session 2020 on the varsity's website

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Directorate of Admissions, In-charge Dr Saima Akhtar on Monday announced that the KU had uploaded the provincial admission list of test-based masters and bachelors program for academic session 2020 on the varsity's website.

She mentioned that those candidates, who have any objection regarding the list, can submit their online claim forms on the portal till November 28. She said that students should carefully read the instructions before submitting their claim forms.

She further said that admission forms against donors (self-finance) seats were available till December 10.

She asked the interested candidates to visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk and fill and submit online admission form along with fee voucher of Rs. 3,000.

Dr. Saima Akhtar said that students have to submit original pay order and photocopy of the donor seat admission form at the Room No. 54 located on the third floor of the old Administration Building. She said that students should carefully read the instructions before submitting their admission forms.