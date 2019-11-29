UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi To Receive Convocation Form, Fee Till December 13

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

University of Karachi to receive convocation form, fee till December 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):University of Karachi (KU) Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad on Friday announced that the KU had extended the last date for submission of registration form and fee for attending the forthcoming annual convocation till December 13.

He mentioned that the form and fee would be collected during 10am to 1pm from Monday till Thursday and on Friday 10am to 12noon.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad advised candidates to apply for registration for the annual convocation on prescribed application form which was available at the KU website www.uok.edu.pk.

He said that the fee of Rs. 5,000 may be deposited in any bank branchmentioned in fee voucher. Duly filled in forms (with required documents) along with the paid fee voucher would be received only in the D.R.(A) Office First Floor, Old Administration Block, KU.

