University of Karachi to remain closed till May 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) Friday announced that the University will remain closed till May 31.

According to a statement here, the administrative and departmental offices of the university shall remain open.

The University will remain closed in pursuance of a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, the statement added.