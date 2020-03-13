UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi To Remain Closed Till May 31

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

University of Karachi to remain closed till May 31

The University of Karachi (KU) Friday announced that the University will remain closed till May 31.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) Friday announced that the University will remain closed till May 31.

According to a statement here, the administrative and departmental offices of the university shall remain open.

The University will remain closed in pursuance of a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, the statement added.

