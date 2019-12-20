University of Karachi to start split degree program on Chinese Language, Culture

The University of Karachi (KU) and Sichuan Normal University of China have agreed to start a four years split degree program on "Chinese Language and Culture" at the KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ) and Sichuan Normal University of China have agreed to start a four years split degree program on " Chinese Language and Culture" at the KU

The students have to complete their first two years studies at the Confucius Institute, KU, after which they would be able to study the remaining two years in the Sichuan Normal University, China, said a statement.

This was decided in the Sixth board's meeting of Confucius Institute, Karachi University which was held at Sichuan Normal University, Chengdu, China.

The meeting was co-presided by Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Wang Mingyi President Sichuan Normal University, China.