University Of Karachi Urdu Department Website Inaugurated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:24 PM

University of Karachi Urdu Department website inaugurated

Research has played a pivotal role in the betterment, empowerment and nation building, the Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi (KU) Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said here Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Research has played a pivotal role in the betterment, empowerment and nation building, the Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi (KU) Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said here Wednesday.

Inaugurating the website of the research journal of the Department of urdu which is called Imtezaaj, accessible at www.imtezzaj.uok.edu.pk, he said that it possesses all the qualities to teach lifelong lessons to students and to the intelligentsia.

The KU VC further said that Karachi University is one of the finest educational institutions in Pakistan, which helps in promoting research across the globe.

He mentioned that Department of Urdu is not only one of the oldest departments of the Karachi University but also a pride and "Imtezaaj", its research journal would surely help scholars from all over the world to enhance research standards in Pakistan.

The Chairperson, Department of Urdu, and the Chief of the Imtezaaj, Professor Dr.

Tanzim-ul-Firdous, expressed that language and literature are the core basis for any society. "We know that research in the domains of literature and language brings out some interesting facts about every field of life." She observed that in the contemporary era, research has proved to be the tool for prosperity and it brings out ideas for a better world. There is always an option of hope in literary research so this journal invites intellectuals to find new parameters.

Professor Dr. Tanzim Firdous said that this journal has proved its credibility while publishing consistently quality material. It is the responsibility of Urdu World to give strength to us so we may be able to represent the upcoming literary scenario in front of the world.

On this occasion, volume number 07 of Imtezaaj was also issued onlineand the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Nasreen Aslam Shah, members of the research journal and researchers also attended the ceremony.

