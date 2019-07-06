University of Karachi Vice Chancellor for better facilities to students appearing in exams

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Saturday said that all the concerned departments should make sure that regular and external students appearing in the exams must get maximum facilities right from entering to the campus.

During his surprise visit to the transport department as well as various examination centers to observe the facilities being provided to the students particularly those who were appearing as external candidates, he said that the students should not have to hire commercial vehicles like rickshaw or other transports to appear at their examination centers particularly on Saturdays.

The transport department should make sure that their buses were on route to facilitate these candidates on Saturdays like other working days, according to a statement.

"I know Saturday is off day for the employees of the varsity but as a large number of students are coming to Karachi University to give their papers, we have to provide them all available facilities including transport," said Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

He mentioned that if the point service (buses) remain off the road then candidates would take rickshaws to cover the distance which was expensive option besides might not be good for environment as well.

The KU VC after calling shuttle service on the routes also travelled with students and asks them about their experiences regarding travelling on KU points.

Later, Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi visited various examination departments and inspected various examination rooms. He ordered that all rooms must be clean and clean drinking water along with other basic requirement should be provided to students.

He also ordered that parents and other relatives, who came with the candidates, should be seated in vacant rooms or seminar libraries or other suitable rooms rather waiting outside examination centers where no shade was available and other facilities were also not present.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that center superintendents and their supporting staff must be present throughout the exams and he would not tolerate absentee or any other negligence at any condition.

In the end he went to the examination center visited different sections and told the employees to complete given task on daily basis to avoid workload and provide better facilities to students.

Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi pointed out that employees who were getting overtime should make sure that they were also performing better for the improvement of the Karachi University.