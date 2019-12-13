University of Karachi Visual Studies Annual Degree Show from Sunday

The Department of the Visual Studies of the University of Karachi (KU) will hold a three-day Annual Degree Show 2019 from December 15, said In-charge of Visual Studies KU Dr. Duriya Qazi on Friday

She said that the studios of fine arts, media arts, graphic design, textile, design, Islamic arts, industrial design and architecture will remain open till December 17, from 10am to 4pm.

Added that all the programs would be held at STC building Visual Studies Department of KU.