UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Visual Studies Annual Degree Show From Sunday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

University of Karachi Visual Studies Annual Degree Show from Sunday

The Department of the Visual Studies of the University of Karachi (KU) will hold a three-day Annual Degree Show 2019 from December 15, said In-charge of Visual Studies KU Dr. Duriya Qazi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Department of the Visual Studies of the University of Karachi (KU) will hold a three-day Annual Degree Show 2019 from December 15, said In-charge of Visual Studies KU Dr. Duriya Qazi on Friday.

She said that the studios of fine arts, media arts, graphic design, textile, design, Islamic arts, industrial design and architecture will remain open till December 17, from 10am to 4pm.

Added that all the programs would be held at STC building Visual Studies Department of KU.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine December 2019 Textile Karachi University Media All From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

57 minutes ago

Runaway Terrorists From Syria, Iraq Flock to South ..

2 minutes ago

All N. Korean Workers to Leave Russia by December ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi University Employees Welfare Association E ..

2 minutes ago

Galyat in grip of severe cold after two days snowf ..

10 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs Minister for re-boosting of ship ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.