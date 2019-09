University of Karachi will observe Defence Day as well as Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday

KU Registrar Prof. Dr. Saleem Shahzad, in a statement on Thursday, said all the deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers, officers, employees and students will gather at 3:15 P.M. to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan.

They will also observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir on theday.