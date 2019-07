(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad on Tuesday announced that due to some unavoidable reasons the varsity has withdrawn admissions offer in MS Pharmacology program in evening shift.

He asked the interested students not to apply for the program in academic session 2019, according to a statement.