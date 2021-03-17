UrduPoint.com
University Of Law College Quetta To Organize Programs On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

University of Law College Quetta to organize programs on Pakistan Day

University of Law College Quetta will organize various programs on the occasion Pakistan Day in order to highlight importance of the day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Law College Quetta will organize various programs on the occasion Pakistan Day in order to highlight importance of the day.

Competition of urdu and English speeches will be held among the students regarding Pakistan Day (March 23) said in press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Principal Law College said all students have been informed that those students would take part in Urdu and English debates and other programs regarding Pakistan Day on March 23.

They would register their name till March 18 in Law College Quetta in this regard.

