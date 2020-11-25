University of Malakan announces online classes

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :University of Malakand (UoM) has announced to hold online classes regularly during the vacations due to COVID-19.

A circular of the university said on Wednesday all the faculty has been guided and trained to use Learning Management System including Zoom or Google Class.

All the students have also been directed to stay connected and attend the online classes regularly.