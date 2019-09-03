UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Malakand Syndicate Approves Sub-campus For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

University of Malakand Syndicate approves sub-campus for women

The 32nd Syndicate meeting of University of Malakand (UoM) approved establishment of sub-campus in Batkhela for female students

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 32nd Syndicate meeting of University of Malakand (UoM) approved establishment of sub-campus in Batkhela for female students.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Prof. Gul Zaman Khan here Tuesday, the meeting reviewed 15 different agenda items and approved up-gradation of the University's employees, special allowance for disabled staffers and recruitment procedures for appointment of employees in Psychology Department for the said sub-campus.

The Syndicate was attended by Additional Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Khuda Bakhsh, Deputy Secretary KP Finance Department Justice (Rtd.) Ataullah Khan, Member Council of Islamic Ideology Abdul Hakeem Akbar and Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Jan Bakht besides other syndicate members of the Varsity.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Malakand CII

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

12 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Balochistan for ensuring foolproof ..

1 minute ago

Pence Says US Anxious to Negotiate New Trade Deal ..

1 minute ago

Body assigned task to ensure legal aid for Pakista ..

1 minute ago

Kamran Bangash inaugurates incubation center at Fa ..

1 minute ago

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.