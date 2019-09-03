University of Malakand Syndicate approves sub-campus for women

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 32nd Syndicate meeting of University of Malakand (UoM) approved establishment of sub-campus in Batkhela for female students.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Prof. Gul Zaman Khan here Tuesday, the meeting reviewed 15 different agenda items and approved up-gradation of the University's employees, special allowance for disabled staffers and recruitment procedures for appointment of employees in Psychology Department for the said sub-campus.

The Syndicate was attended by Additional Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Khuda Bakhsh, Deputy Secretary KP Finance Department Justice (Rtd.) Ataullah Khan, Member Council of Islamic Ideology Abdul Hakeem Akbar and Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Jan Bakht besides other syndicate members of the Varsity.