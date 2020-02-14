University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

University of Malakand (UoM) has invited applications on prescribed forms from regular and private candidates for upcoming BA, B.Sc session 2020 examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):University of Malakand (UoM) has invited applications on prescribed forms from regular and private candidates for upcoming BA, B.Sc session 2020 examinations.

The admission forms are available on varsity website www.uom.edu.

pk while candidates can obtain it free of cost from the branches of ABL, HBL, NBP and from university campus, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The last date for submission of forms with normal fee will be March 12 while with Rs100 late fee will be March 19. The admission forms with double fee and triple fee could be submitted up to March 26 and April 2, respectively. Incomplete admission forms and submitted after due date would not be entertained.