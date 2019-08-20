University of Peshawar organizes National Summer School

First National Summer School of Social Work inaugurated at Bara Gali Campus-II, University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :First National Summer School of Social Work inaugurated at Bara Gali Campus-II, University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Tuesday.

Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar to host this event in collaboration with Department of Social Work University of Punjab, Department of Social Work, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Community World Service Asia-Islamabad, British Council Pakistan and Provincial Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Muhammad Ibrar, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar formally inaugurated the event.

Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman, Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar, who was chief guest of the first day highlighted the challenges and way forward of social work field in Pakistan.

Dr Naqeeb Hussain Shah, Chairman Department of Social Work and Sociology, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Kohat spoke over the Social Work in relation to Personality Development and how personality drives a person in achieving his mental growth.

Dr Arshad Abbasi, Assistant Professor from Department of Social Work, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Dr. Shuja Ahmad, Chairman, Department of Philosophy and Coordinator Bara Gali campus and Shagufta from CRSSalso graced the occasion with their presence. The summer school willcontinue till tomorrow (August 21).