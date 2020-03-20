University of Peshawar students visit Institute of State Children

The students of Sociology Department University of Peshawar visited Model Institute of State Children "Zamoong Kor" for their field research work, said a press release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The students of Sociology Department University of Peshawar visited Model Institute of State Children "Zamoong Kor" for their field research work, said a press release issued here Friday.

Director of the Zamung Kor, Saeed Ahmad welcomed the visiting students and termed it a good effort to visit the children who got an opportunity to meet the senior students and research fellows of the Sociology department which would inspire the young students to study with more zeal and zest.

The Director appreciated the research work of the students and stressed the need that such like research efforts should focus on social issues of the weak and vulnerable segments of the society like women and children.

He said that it is the responsibility of the state and then every citizen to play their due role and contribute to the welfare of children to help them become responsible citizens in future.

The visiting research fellows found the students of the Institute very active and good learners who were better and more educated and above the level of the children found at the streets.

The supervisor of the visiting research team Professor Shumaila thanked the director of Zamung Kor for the support and facilitation.