University Of Peshawar To Award Prof. Alwi Scholarships To Topper Students

Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

University of Peshawar to award Prof. Alwi scholarships to topper students

The Institute of Education and Research, University of Peshawar (UoP) in recognition of services of Prof Abdul Hai Alwi has announced Prof Alwi scholarship annually to top three students annually

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Institute of Education and Research, University of Peshawar (UoP) in recognition of services of Prof Abdul Hai Alwi has announced Prof Alwi scholarship annually to top three students annually.

This was announced during scholarship award ceremony held here at the university auditorium, where top three students of IER including Zara Ihsan, Ayesha and Hafisa Anum Bilqees were awarded scholarships by Dr Azra Qureshi, daughter of former professor of College of Education Professor Dr Abdul Hai Alwi.

Prof Abdul Hai had served University of Peshawar in its initial two decades at the College of Education while offering bachelor of teaching degree went to Florida for his PhD dissertation as a Fulbright scholar.

Prof Alwai was the life time member of American Psychological Association and first Indian to be on board with British Psychologist Association as a fellow. He wrote more than one dozen books on education and psychology and his last memoir kept at Punjab University library as "Apni Baatain Beeti Yadain" as summing life and achievements before his death in 2001.

Having master degree from Government College Lahore in Psychology, many renowned teachers were his students including Prof Rooh ul Ameen and Prof Arbab Khan Afridi.

It is important to mention here that this scholarship programme has been started under the patronage of Fund Raising office.

