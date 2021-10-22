UrduPoint.com

University Of Sargodha MA/MSc Exams From Oct 28

MA, MSc Part-I/ composite/2nd annual examination 2020 /1st annual examination 2021 under the auspices of University of Sargodha will be start from October 28

According to the Controller Examination Sargodha University Dr Bashir Ahmed, the MA, MSc Part-II/composite/2nd annual examination 2020/1st annual examination 2021 will start from November 12, 2021.

He said that private candidates could download their roll number slips from university's website while roll number slips of regular, late college candidates, had been sent to their respective colleges.

All arrangements had been made for conducting the examinations with implementing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the examination centers, he added.

