University Of Sargodha Receives 39,000 Applications For Fall-2019 Admissions

Tue 24th September 2019

University of Sargodha receives 39,000 applications for fall-2019 admissions

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has received more than 39,000 applications for fall-2019 admissions against 9,972 seats, in more than 150 degree programmes on regular and self-support basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has received more than 39,000 applications for fall-2019 admissions against 9,972 seats, in more than 150 degree programmes on regular and self-support basis.

According to details, after using online system total 33,716 applicants applied for admissions at the main campus, 3,512 at Sub-campus Bhakkar and 1,027 at College of Agriculture.

Moreover, the university received 26,896 applications for admissions to undergraduate programme, 7,829 for graduate programmes and 3,534 for postgraduate programmes, while the online admission team received and solved 4,000 correction requests.

The first, second and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programs will be displayed on October 2, 5 and 9 respectively.

The merit lists of evening and self-support programme will be displayed on Oct 11, 15 and October 17, 2019.

The classes for the regular and self-support programmes would start from Oct 10, 2019 and Oct 18, 2019, respectively.

