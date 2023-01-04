UrduPoint.com

University Of Sialkot (USKT) Inked MoU With Diabetes Pakistan

January 04, 2023

University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Diabetes Pakistan

University of Sialkot (USKT) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diabetes Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):University of Sialkot (USKT) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diabetes Pakistan.

The purpose of the collaboration was to create awareness for healthy lifestyle and diabetes patient's care.

Chairman BoG, USKT Faisal Manzoor, Director Diabetes Pakistan Datu Kashif Riaz signed the agreement.

Executive Director USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, Interfaculty Dean Dr. Aslam Dar, Nauman Idrees, Dr. Rukshanda Saleem and others also graced the event by their presence.

