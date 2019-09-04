UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Administration Reviews Admission Policy 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

University of Sindh administration reviews admission policy 2020

The meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans and senior officers of the University of Sindh which held on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat considered admission policy 2020 of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans and senior officers of the University of Sindh which held on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat considered admission policy 2020 of the varsity.

The meeting also reviewed at length the arrangements for conduct of pre-admission test for Master Degree Programmes set to take place on October 27 instant.

The meeting reviewed aspects relating to provision of best possible facilities to candidates and their accompanying parents and guardians, transparent conduct of the test and opportune announcement of the results.

The participants of the meeting also expressed satisfaction over continuing steady rise in the number of admission aspirants and shifting of the entire admission process to paperless format.

The Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto briefed the participants on multiple matters related to admissions.

