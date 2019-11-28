University of Sindh admission committee approves candidates first merit list for admission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which met on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has approved the first merit list of the successful candidates for admissions in different disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme 2020 in all campuses of the varsity.

Prior to approval of the list, the participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed the details which submitted by the Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto regarding admission of the candidates in the main university campus as well as Dadu, Badin, Naushero Feroz, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Larkana campuses.The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the Director Admissions and his team members for conduct of pre-entry test in transparent.