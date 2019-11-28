UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Admission Committee Approves Candidates First Merit List For Admission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:11 PM

University of Sindh admission committee approves candidates first merit list for admission

The admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which met on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has approved the first merit list of the successful candidates for admissions in different disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme 2020 in all campuses of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which met on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has approved the first merit list of the successful candidates for admissions in different disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme 2020 in all campuses of the varsity.

Prior to approval of the list, the participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed the details which submitted by the Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto regarding admission of the candidates in the main university campus as well as Dadu, Badin, Naushero Feroz, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Larkana campuses.The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the Director Admissions and his team members for conduct of pre-entry test in transparent.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Dadu 2020 All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

7 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

28 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

39 minutes ago

‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ ..

1 hour ago

Northern beat Balochistan by eight wickets

1 hour ago

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.