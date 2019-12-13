UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Admission Committee Approves Provisional Merit Lists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

University of Sindh Admission Committee approves provisional merit lists

The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Friday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has approved the third provisional merit list of the candidates for admissions in disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme 2020 in all campuses of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The meeting of the admission committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Friday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has approved the third provisional merit list of the candidates for admissions in disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme 2020 in all campuses of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the admission committee also finalized the second provisional merit list of the candidates for admission in disciplines of Master Degree Programme 2020.

After approval, the provisional merit lists of the successful candidates of Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes have been displayed at the university's official website and also posted at administration block (AC-II) of the varsity.

