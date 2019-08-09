UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Announces MA Part-I Result

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

University of Sindh announces MA Part-I result

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Sindh Friday announced the results of Masters of Arts (M.A) Part-I (Previous) annual examinations 2018.

According to announcement, a total of 7297 candidates appeared in M.

A (Previous) examinations, of them 6233 have been declared pass.

The university has withheld the results of 172 candidates on different reasons while the result of 36 candidates has withheld due to copying in the examinations. The examination department has cancelled the results of 16 candidates, while 572 have failed in the examinations.

