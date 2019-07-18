UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Announces Result Of LLB Part-I, II Annual Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

University of Sindh announces result of LLB part-I, II annual exams

The Controller Examination University of Sindh, Jamshoro announced result of LLB part 1 and II annual examination 2017

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Controller Examination University of Sindh, Jamshoro announced result of LLB part 1 and II annual examination 2017.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, 324 candidates have been declared pass out of total 749 appeared in LLB part-I annual exams and 261 candidates declared fail while result of 164 candidates has been withheld due to different reasons.

According to result of the LLB part-II, 17 candidates have been declared pass out of 68 appeared in the exams while 49 candidates were declared fail and result of two candidates has been withheld due to different reasons.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro 2017

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

18 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

36 minutes ago

Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Counci ..

1 hour ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

1 hour ago

MBS announced Medical Centre to be constructed in ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.