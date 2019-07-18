University of Sindh announces result of LLB part-I, II annual exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Controller Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro announced result of LLB part 1 and II annual examination 2017

According to a press release issued on Thursday, 324 candidates have been declared pass out of total 749 appeared in LLB part-I annual exams and 261 candidates declared fail while result of 164 candidates has been withheld due to different reasons.

According to result of the LLB part-II, 17 candidates have been declared pass out of 68 appeared in the exams while 49 candidates were declared fail and result of two candidates has been withheld due to different reasons.