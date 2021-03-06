UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Announces Results Of BA (Pass) Part II Exams

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:27 PM

The Controller of examinations (Annual) University of Sindh has announced the result of BA (Pass) part II examination 2019. According to a press release issued here on Saturday as many as 12,556 candidates appeared in BA (Pass) Part II examination out of which 7000 candidates declared successful and 3509 candidates were declared fail while 256 candidates did not appear in the examination

Result of 1109 candidates of BA (Pass) part 2 withheld due to failure in BA (Pass) Part I.

A number of 423 candidates secured first class, 6210 candidates have secured second class and 367 candidates passed the examination in third class.

Pass ratio in BA (Pass) Part II remained 55.77%

