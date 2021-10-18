UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh Clarify Higher Education Fee Increase

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

University of Sindh clarify higher education fee increase

The spokesman of University of Sindh Jamshoro has clarified that decision to increase fees for M.Phil and PhD programmes had been taken by the varsity Syndicate which could not be withdrawn by the management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The spokesman of University of Sindh Jamshoro has clarified that decision to increase fees for M.Phil and PhD programmes had been taken by the varsity Syndicate which could not be withdrawn by the management.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the semester fee of M.Phil was only Rs. 34,000/- and after slight increase, it could be just Rs. 5666/- per month while there were many schools in Jamshoro which are charging fees of up to Rs. 12,000/- per month even from KG and Primary children without any protest from parents.

The spokesman said that those who wanted to pursue higher degrees like M.Phil and Ph.D at the University of Sindh had to pay only Rs. 34,000/- per semester which became just Rs. 5666 on monthly basis.

He said that the increase in M.

Phil and Ph.D fees was necessary in view of the current financial situation of the university and that the syndicate accorded its approval regarding slight increase in M.Phil and PhD fees after thorough consideration of the monetary condition of the institution.

He informed that Higher education Commission Sindh had sought details of the researchers enrolled at the University of Sindh adding that it intended to give scholarships to all of them. He termed the decision of Sindh HEC as a good for scholars and said that earlier, it provided as many as 10 M.Phil and Ph.D scholars with scholarships of Rs. 230,000/-.

He advised the newly selected scholars for admissions to M.Phil & PhD in various disciplines to deposit their admission fee forthwith so that their Names might be sent to Sindh HEC for the purpose.

