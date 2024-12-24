University of Sindh concludes convocation 2019-2023 with distribution of 2,387 degrees

The University of Sindh Jamshoro concluded its Convocation 2019-2023 on the second day with a grand ceremony. A total of 2,387 graduates, including 260 MPhil and PhD scholars, were awarded degrees during the two-day event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The University of Sindh Jamshoro concluded its Convocation 2019-2023 on the second day with a grand ceremony. A total of 2,387 graduates, including 260 MPhil and PhD scholars, were awarded degrees during the two-day event.

According to the university spokesperson, 1,715 students received Bachelor's and Master's degrees on the second day. The top achievers were honored with 81 gold and 367 silver medals across various disciplines, including Arts, Commerce and business Administration, education, Engineering and Technology, Islamic Studies, Law, Natural Sciences, Pharmacy and Social Sciences.

The prestigious Allama I.I. Kazi Special Award "University Top Gold Medal" was presented to four outstanding students. The Vice Chancellor Prof. (Emeritus) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans and other dignitaries, distributed the medals and degrees. Graduates from affiliated campuses also received their awards in the presence of their respective Pro-Vice Chancellors and focal persons.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro commended the graduates for their achievements and acknowledged the faculty's efforts in nurturing academic excellence. He described the convocation as a testament to the students' hard work and the university's commitment to preparing them for practical life.

Highlighting the university's recent milestones, Dr. Kalhoro mentioned securing major research grants, launching impactful projects, establishing a 2.45 MW solar energy initiative to meet energy needs and setting up an incubation center to foster innovation and entrepreneurial culture.

He also announced the introduction of 15 new academic programs aligned with market demands and emphasized the university's focus on supporting deserving students. He added that over the past four years, scholarships worth more than 858 million rupees have been awarded to over 15,000 students.