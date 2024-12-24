University Of Sindh Concludes Convocation 2019-2023 With Distribution Of 2,387 Degrees
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The University of Sindh Jamshoro concluded its Convocation 2019-2023 on the second day with a grand ceremony. A total of 2,387 graduates, including 260 MPhil and PhD scholars, were awarded degrees during the two-day event
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The University of Sindh Jamshoro concluded its Convocation 2019-2023 on the second day with a grand ceremony. A total of 2,387 graduates, including 260 MPhil and PhD scholars, were awarded degrees during the two-day event.
According to the university spokesperson, 1,715 students received Bachelor's and Master's degrees on the second day. The top achievers were honored with 81 gold and 367 silver medals across various disciplines, including Arts, Commerce and business Administration, education, Engineering and Technology, Islamic Studies, Law, Natural Sciences, Pharmacy and Social Sciences.
The prestigious Allama I.I. Kazi Special Award "University Top Gold Medal" was presented to four outstanding students. The Vice Chancellor Prof. (Emeritus) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans and other dignitaries, distributed the medals and degrees. Graduates from affiliated campuses also received their awards in the presence of their respective Pro-Vice Chancellors and focal persons.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro commended the graduates for their achievements and acknowledged the faculty's efforts in nurturing academic excellence. He described the convocation as a testament to the students' hard work and the university's commitment to preparing them for practical life.
Highlighting the university's recent milestones, Dr. Kalhoro mentioned securing major research grants, launching impactful projects, establishing a 2.45 MW solar energy initiative to meet energy needs and setting up an incubation center to foster innovation and entrepreneurial culture.
He also announced the introduction of 15 new academic programs aligned with market demands and emphasized the university's focus on supporting deserving students. He added that over the past four years, scholarships worth more than 858 million rupees have been awarded to over 15,000 students.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Education
-
SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector4 minutes ago
-
Matric exam 2025, important decisions for Non-Muslim students3 minutes ago
-
GCU, Lourdes University, USA sign agreement to promote international cooperation in education, resea ..3 minutes ago
-
University of Sindh concludes convocation 2019-2023 with distribution of 2,387 degrees3 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees4 hours ago
-
The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)4 hours ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with FLI to protect endangered languages4 hours ago
-
IIUI Board of Trustees convenes 16th meeting in Riyadh4 hours ago
-
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province1 day ago
-
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions4 days ago
-
COMSTECH to continue provision of educational facilities to Palestinian students: Prof. Dr. Iqbal4 days ago
-
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees8 days ago