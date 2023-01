University of Sindh displays first provisional merit list for UG admission

The Directorate of Admissions, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday displayed first provisional merit list of successful candidates for admissions in different disciplines of Bachelor's Degree Programme for the academic year 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Admissions, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday displayed first provisional merit list of successful candidates for admissions in different disciplines of Bachelor's Degree Programme for the academic year 2023.

The list has been displayed at the varsity's official website admissions.usindh.edu.pk If anyone has objection, he or she can submit the same on the university website, or call at 022-9213166. Complaints can be submitted till January 8. The successful candidates can start submitting admission fee from January 11, according to an official announcement.