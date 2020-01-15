University of Sindh extends date to apply for hostel accommodation to Jan 22

Management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro has extended the last date for hostels accommodation process for fresh students till January 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro has extended the last date for hostels accommodation process for fresh students till January 22.

As per the directives of the Provost of the Hostels, the Administrative Officer of Boys Hostels, have instructed all interested candidates to obtain hostel accommodation forms from the academic section of the office and submit the same on or before January, 22 (Wednesday).