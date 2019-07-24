University of Sindh extends registration date for Convocations 2017- 2018

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Sindh has extended the date of registration for Academic Convocations - 2017 and 2018 up to August 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh has extended the date of registration for Academic Convocations - 2017 and 2018 up to August 19.

In a circular issued here by the Controller of Semester Examinations, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, all the interested and eligible candidates have been advised to contact 'Convocation Cell' at Controller of Examinations office for registration and further information.