University of Sindh finalizes arrangements for conducting bachelor degree programme pre-admission test

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct pre-admission test for admissions in various disciplines of bachelor's degree programme on November 2, 2019 simultaneously at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and other campuses of Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Naushero Feroz and Badin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct pre-admission test for admissions in various disciplines of bachelor's degree programme on November 2, 2019 simultaneously at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and other campuses of Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Naushero Feroz and Badin.

The Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Naushero Feroz and Badin camuses will supervise the pre-admission test in their respective campuses.

At Allama I.I. Kazi Campus, the management has made seating arrangements at Syed Panah Ali shah Model school for women who will accompany the participating candidates while the men who will come along with candidates will be adjusted at SMBB Convention Centre.

The university management will also ply buses from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Kotri for candidates who will appear for pre-admission test at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro while the university teachers, officers and employees who sdeputed to conduct the test have been asked to enter from Bab-ul-Islam Gate of the campus.

The mini hospital of the university will also set up medical camps with availability of ambulances at all centres in order to facilitate the participating candidates.

