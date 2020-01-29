UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Formally Welcomes New Students In A Grand Orientation Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

University of Sindh formally welcomes new students in a grand orientation ceremony

Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday welcoming the fresh students in the varsity said it was their great fortune to take admission in higher education institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday welcoming the fresh students in the varsity said it was their great fortune to take admission in higher education institution.

Addressing fresh students of batch 2020 of the varsity, the VC remarked those who possess and exude self-confidence will end up winners so learn to value the blessings you have, honor time, respect elders, own Sindh University.

The event was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre of the varsity.

Dr Burfat said the university have around 300 foreign PhD holder teachers, featured best conceivable facilities and promised highly student-friendly protective environs accentuated by ultra-modern online procedures to facilitate and maximize learning of the new entrants.

