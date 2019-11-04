University of Sindh Institute of Art and Design to hold aptitude test tomorrow

The Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro will hold aptitude test for admissions to Departments of Fine Arts, Communication Design, Textile Design and Art History tomorrow at the Institute premises

According to university spokesman, the candidates who have qualified the varsity pre-entrance test on November 2 are eligible to appear in test.