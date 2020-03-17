University of Sindh Jamshoro approves revised budget estimates

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro (USJ) Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Tuesday presided over the meeting of the finance and planning committee of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the meeting approved the revised budget estimates 2019-2020 of the the university and decided to submit the same before the syndicate for final approval.

The meeting also approved the expenditures which spent the university management from self finance funds of the university, the spokesman informed.