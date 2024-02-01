Open Menu

University Of Sindh Jamshoro To Remain Closed On Feb 5

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM

University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 5

The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday informed that the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday informed that the university and its campuses will remain closed on February 5, 2018, on account of Kashmir Day.

