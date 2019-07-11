University of Sindh officers, employees receive appreciation certificates for best performance

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 40 officers and employees of directorate of Admissions and Controller office, University of Sindh Jamshoro have been given away the appreciation certificates and services rendered during the preparation of academic convocation - 2016 held in March

The controller office organized a ceremony at Senate Hall of VC Secretariat, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Administrative Building, University of Sindh wherein the Vice Chancellor graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest.

Dr. Burfat on the occasion gave away certificates of appreciation to 40 officers and employees of directorate of Admissions and Controller office.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that the officers and employees of the University of Sindh were hardworking, diligent and honest. They always gave results in their respective departments and sections.

"The honesty cannot be paid off but if the recognition is given to deserving industrious officers and employees in form of certificate, they get motivational and work more efficiently in the days to come. So the certificate of appreciation meant a lot to us", he said.