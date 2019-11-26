UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Organizes Training Workshop

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that skill orientation and development play pivotal role in career success and growth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that skill orientation and development play pivotal role in career success and growth.Talent, self-confidence and experience together shape job and life excellence pyramid.

He stated this on Tuesday while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of four day "Empower Youth for Work" training workshop organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Research and Development Foundation (RDF) at ASEAN Hall of Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Dr. Burfat reiterated that survival and elevation in professional life would not be possible until one possessed proficiency in various necessary skills.

He congratulated Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, ASCFSEA Director Ghulam Akbar Mahesar and RDF Hub Manager Amir Panhwar upon success in the initiative.

The Vice Principal SZABIST Naila Panhwar imparted the participants with effective knowledge of skills necessary in the given context.

