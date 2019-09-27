UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Quality Enhancement Cell Ponders Innovation Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:25 PM

University of Sindh Quality Enhancement Cell ponders innovation plans

The Quality Enhancement Cell of University of Sindh Friday went into session under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell of University of Sindh Friday went into session under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The Director Finance Higher education Commission Khalid Memon, officers of University of Sindh including Registrar Dr.

Ameer Ali Abro, Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon and others participated in the forward-looking meet-up, pondering fresh policy improvisations and quality enhancement plans including digitalization of academic and research data, establishment of statistical information unit and other such ultra-modern features.

