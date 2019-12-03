UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Second Semester Examinations Started

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:55 PM

University of Sindh second semester examinations started

The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh began at all campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh began at all campuses.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that all necessary arrangements including fool-proof security, transportation facility, issuing of admit cards and other infrastructural preparations have been put in place.

Apart from that, a special team comprising senior faculty has also been formulated to check admit cards of the students before allowing them entrance to the examinations halls, he informed.

