University Of Sindh Second Semester Examinations Started
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:55 PM
The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh began at all campuses
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The second semester (Morning/ Evening) regular and improver/ failure examinations 2019 of University of Sindh began at all campuses.
The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that all necessary arrangements including fool-proof security, transportation facility, issuing of admit cards and other infrastructural preparations have been put in place.
Apart from that, a special team comprising senior faculty has also been formulated to check admit cards of the students before allowing them entrance to the examinations halls, he informed.