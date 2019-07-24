University of Sindh sets 15 August as deadline to submit annual exam forms of masters programs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Sindh has issued the schedule of submission of examination forms of M.A, M.Sc and M. Com (Previous & Final- Regular side) at all the affiliated colleges.

According to controller of annual examinations Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, the fresh candidates of M.A, M.Sc and M. Com (previous) annual examinations 2018 can fill their exam forms with payment of Rs. 10500 and failure with payment of Rs.

7600 from July 25 to August 15, 2019 without late fee.

Thus, the fresh candidates of M.A, M.Sc & M.Com (final) could submit their forms by paying exam fees of Rs. 12000 and failure candidates at payment of Rs. 8950 without any late fee.

According to schedule, the students could submit their exams forms from August 16 to September 2, 2019 with the late fee of Rs. 2500/- and from September 3 to 16, 2019 with the late fee of Rs. 5000/- respectively.