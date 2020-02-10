UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh-SFAO Interviews Aspirants Of PM's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Program Grants

Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

The Financial Aid Office (SFAO) University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday conducted interviews of the applicants for award of scholarship under Prime Minister's Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship Program at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre of the varsity

Around one thousand scholarships, each worth Rupees 50, 000/ for Sindh University, for which varsity students fulfilling prescribed criteria, are to take interviews.

This series of interviews will continue on daily basis, culminating on February 17 instant.

SFAO Director Dr.

Fiza Qureshi, briefing the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on the occasion, informed him that around 3000 students were contesting grant of the above award, 500 of whom were being interviewed every day.

She told the Vice Chancellor that so far SFAO had disbursed scholarships to 7000 students under Higher education Commission Islamabad and other Federal and provincial government schemes.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat reiterated his resolve to not to let even a single SU student to abort academic career on account of paucity of funds.

