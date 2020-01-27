UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Student Orientation Ceremony On Jan 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

The orientation ceremony of newly enrolled students of University of Sindh Jamshoro will be held on January 29 at SMBB Convention Centre of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The orientation ceremony of newly enrolled students of University of Sindh Jamshoro will be held on January 29 at SMBB Convention Centre of the varsity.

The Vice chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday held meeting with Deans, Registrar, Director Finance and Director STAGS to review arrangements of the ceremony.

The ceremony is meant exclusively for freshmen that will be taking place without interrupting the flow of classes in case of other classes.

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) will organize the event.

