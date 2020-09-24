UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh To Conduct BBA/MBA 2nd Semester Examinations From Oct 13

University of Sindh to conduct BBA/MBA 2nd semester examinations from Oct 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Semesters) University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed on Thursday that second semester BBA/MBA examinations 2019 of affiliated public and private colleges will be conducted from October 13, 2020.

He said the schedule of examinations has been circulated to management of public and private colleges concerned and adding that the examinations will be conducted under strict implementation of standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

More Stories From Education

