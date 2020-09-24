University of Sindh to conduct BBA/MBA 2nd semester examinations from Oct 13

(@FahadShabbir)

The Controller of Examinations (Semesters) University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed on Thursday that second semester BBA/MBA examinations 2019 of affiliated public and private colleges will be conducted from October 13, 2020

He said the schedule of examinations has been circulated to management of public and private colleges concerned and adding that the examinations will be conducted under strict implementation of standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.