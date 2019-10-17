University of Sindh to conduct college side Masters P-I annual exams from Oct 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced conduct of college side Masters (Previous) Annual Examinations 2018 from October 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced conduct of college side Masters (Previous) Annual Examinations 2018 October 24.

According to the announcement, the college side M.

A, M.Com and M.Sc (Previous) Postgraduate Phase-I Annual Examinations 2018 will be conducted from October 24, 2019 in all affiliated colleges of the university.

The participating candidates were advised to contact with their respective colleges to obtain the schedule of examinations.