University of Sindh to conduct postponed college side exams from October 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Thursday that papers of BA, B.Com, B.Sc. Part-II and MA Final 2019 of affiliated colleges will be conducted from October 3, 2020.

The examinations postponed by the university management due to COVID-19 were rescheduled and now would be conducted from October 3, 2020, he informed and added that directives have been issued to colleges' management to strictly implement the SOPs in order to protect the candidates and staff from COVID-19.