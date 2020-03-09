UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh To Conduct Remaining Papers Of B.A, B.Com, B.Sc From March 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

University of Sindh to conduct remaining papers of B.A, B.Com, B.Sc from March 16

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday issued new schedule to conduct remaining papers of B.A (Regular/External), B.Com, B.Sc /B.Sc (Home Economics) (Regular) Part-II, Annual Examination-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday issued new schedule to conduct remaining papers of B.A (Regular/External), B.Com, B.Sc /B.Sc (Home Economics) (Regular) Part-II, Annual Examination-2019.

According to notification issued by the Controller Examination, all remaining papers would be taken from March 16 to 21, 2020 as per time given in the schedule.

The papers were postponed due to closure of all educational institutions in Sindh as precautionary measures with respect of Corona virus.

