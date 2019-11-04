University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presided over meeting

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Monday presided over a meeting to review the academic affairs of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Monday presided over a meeting to review the academic affairs of the varsity.

The meeting attended among others by the Registrar, Controller of Examinations (semester) Controller of Examinations (Annual) and academic heads from Faculty of Natural Sciences expressed satisfaction over un-interrupted flow of academic session in excellent teaching-learning environs, course coverage, student regularity and conducive law and order situation throughout the semester.

He also registered its special appreciation for the efforts of the Directorate of internet Services under able captaincy of its Director Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani.

The meeting also decided to hold more such review meetings with heads of each teaching faculty separately and respectively in the interest of smooth and fool-proof conduct of second semester examinations 2019 due on December 2 instant.