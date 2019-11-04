UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Presided Over Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:04 PM

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presided over meeting

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Monday presided over a meeting to review the academic affairs of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat here on Monday presided over a meeting to review the academic affairs of the varsity.

The meeting attended among others by the Registrar, Controller of Examinations (semester) Controller of Examinations (Annual) and academic heads from Faculty of Natural Sciences expressed satisfaction over un-interrupted flow of academic session in excellent teaching-learning environs, course coverage, student regularity and conducive law and order situation throughout the semester.

He also registered its special appreciation for the efforts of the Directorate of internet Services under able captaincy of its Director Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani.

The meeting also decided to hold more such review meetings with heads of each teaching faculty separately and respectively in the interest of smooth and fool-proof conduct of second semester examinations 2019 due on December 2 instant.

Related Topics

Sindh Internet Law And Order Student Jamshoro December 2019 From

Recent Stories

IBA and PEF ink MOU to facilitate students

12 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative, DBWC collaborate to direct Dubai ..

20 minutes ago

2nd cycle of DBWC Mentorship Programme 2019 ends o ..

20 minutes ago

University of Sindh Institute of Art and Design to ..

47 seconds ago

40 factories challaned for paying less wages in Gu ..

48 seconds ago

Bid to smuggle arms foiled in Peshawar

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.